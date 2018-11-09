Woolsey fire burns all the way down to the coast, scorching thousands of acres and burning dozens of homes

The Woolsey fire barreled into Malibu on Friday afternoon with destructive force, burning dozens of hillside homes as thousands tried fleeing down the gridlocked Pacific Coast Highway.

The fire has destroyed dozens of homes in Oak Park, Thousand Oaks, Bell Canyon and other Ventura County communities and shows no signs of slowing as evacuation orders and anxiety keep spreading. Officials in Malibu warned residents at 12:30 p.m. to leave immediately as flames began burning out of control toward neighborhoods.