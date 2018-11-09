Advertisement

Woolsey fire burns all the way down to the coast, scorching thousands of acres and burning dozens of homes

By Times staff
Nov 09, 2018 | 3:15 PM
Onlookers watch smoke from the Woolsey Fire and take photos on PCH looking Southeast toward Malibu (Stuart W. Palley / For The Times)

The Woolsey fire barreled into Malibu on Friday afternoon with destructive force, burning dozens of hillside homes as thousands tried fleeing down the gridlocked Pacific Coast Highway.

The fire has destroyed dozens of homes in Oak Park, Thousand Oaks, Bell Canyon and other Ventura County communities and shows no signs of slowing as evacuation orders and anxiety keep spreading. Officials in Malibu warned residents at 12:30 p.m. to leave immediately as flames began burning out of control toward neighborhoods.

Mayor and firefighter Rick Mullen surveys a house on fire in Malibu as the Woolsey Fire continues its path to the coast. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times
Resident Brett Hammond evacuates in Malibu as the Woolsey Fire approaches. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times
An owl sits onthe beach in Malibu as the Woolsey Fire approaches. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times
Horses are tied to a pole on the beach in Malibu as the Woolsey Fire continues to burn. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times
Llamas are tied to a lifeguard stand on the beach in Malibu as the Woolsey Fire appraoches. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times
Jackie Brody waits for a wave while surfing in Malibu as the Woolsey Fire continues to burn. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times
A resident evacuates his home on Quinta Visa Dr and E Hillcrest Rd in Thousand Oaks early Friday morning. Residents were awoken in the middle of the night by mandatory evacuations from the Woolsey Fire. Stuart W. Palley / For The Times
A firefighter extinguishes brush threatening a home on Quinta Visa Dr and E Hillcrest Rd in Thousand Oaks from the Woolsey Fire. Stuart W. Palley / For The Times
Firefightwrs battle a house fire on Churchwood Drive as the Woolsey Fire burns in the Oak Park neighborhood. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times
A home destroyed by the Woolsey fire on Liverpool Ct., near Colchester Dr. in Oak Park. Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times
An L.A. County Fire Dept.firefighter climbs a railing with a shovel to try and contain burning palm trees during the Woolsey Fire in Malibu. Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times
Horses are turned loose at the top of Las Trancas Canyon in Malibu Friday as the Woolsey Fire approaches. Stuart W. Palley / For The Times
Residents with a home on Las Trancas Canyon Road watch as the Woolsey fire approaches their home in Malibu. Stuart W. Palley / For The Times
Sheriff's deputies block off Mulholland Drive in Malibu as the Woolsey fire continues its path towards the coast. Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times
Gabi Frank runs with Jonah, 7, and Augie, 10, as workers hose down plants to protect a home on Pacific Coast Highway during the Woolsey fire in Malibu. Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times
Smoke billows behind a building and palm trees along the PCH in Malibu. Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times

