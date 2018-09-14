Hurricane Florence batters the Carolinas

North Carolina began suffering the brunt of Hurricane Florence’s destructive power Friday morning as the storm made landfall along the coastline, sending ocean water surging over streets and into homes.

Rising waters have already tormented the town of New Bern, located where the Neuse River comes in from the Pamlico Sound about halfway down the coast. About 150 people were waiting to be rescued Friday morning, according to the city.

NOAA

Satellite image taken on September 14, 2018, shows Hurricane Florence making landfall on the east coast.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The Trent River (background) overflows its banks and floods a neighborhood during Hurricane Florence in River Bend, N.C.

David Goldman / Associated Press

Russ Lewis covers his eyes from a gust of wind and a blast of sand as Hurricane Florence approaches Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Chip Somodevilla /

Portions of a boat dock and boardwalk are destroyed by powerful wind and waves as Hurricane Florence arrives in Atlantic Beach. Coastal cities in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia are under evacuation orders.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Michael Nelson floats in a boat made from a metal tub and fishing floats after the Neuse River went over its banks and flooded his street during Hurricane Florence in New Bern, N.C.

