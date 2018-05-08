Kilauea volcano flexes its muscle, destroying homes and forcing evacuations

Lava and gas continued to erupt from Kilauea volcano across a remote, rural neighborhood on Hawaii Island, and has destroyed 35 structures, including at least 26 homes, authorities said.

Volcanic activity continues as a fissure eruption fountains more than 100 feet into the air near Pahoa, Hawaii. (Bruce Omori / Paradise Helicopters)

Lava flows had advanced slowly northward throughout Sunday in the Leilani Gardens neighborhood, in large part fueled by a fissure that had been spewing lava fountains to heights of more than 200 feet, the U.S. Geological Survey said. A lava flow from that crack moved about 0.6 miles to the northeast before it stopped.

Additional outbreaks or a resumption of activity are anticipated as seismicity continues in the area. Hawaiian Volcano Observatory

Image shows the 1990 lava flow from Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes. (Marco Garcia / Associated Press) Steam rises from a fissure on a road in Leilani Estates subdivision on Hawaii's Big Island. (Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images) Residents inspect small fissures in a road as volcanic gases rise in the Leilani Estates neighborhood. (Mario Tama / Getty Images) Stacy Welch checks the heat rising from a fissure near her home, which remains standing, in the Leilani Estates neighborhood. (Mario Tama / Getty Images) Clockwise from top left: The hardened 1990 lava flow from Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes. Steam rises from a fissure on a road in Leilani Estates subdivision on Hawaii's Big Island. Stacy Welch checks the heat rising from a fissure near her home, which remains standing, in Leilani Estates. Residents in the neighborhood inspect small fissures in a road as volcanic gases rise. (Marco Garcia / Associated Press; Frederic J. Brown / AFP/Getty Images; Mario Tama / Getty Images)

At least 12 fissures have developed since Kilauea began a fresh eruption Thursday in the Leilani Estates neighborhood, located about 25 miles east of the summit of Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes and Hawaii Island's youngest.

The last time Kilauea opened up fissures in a residential area was in 1960, just outside the town of Kapoho. Lava fountains in that eruption reached up to 330 feet high. When the crack began to seal up, the geyser that resulted was even taller.

Leilani Estates residents Elizabeth Kerekgyarto, right, and Lucina Aqulina embrace before parting ways outside Kerekgyarto's home at Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Jamm Aquino / Honolulu Star-Advertiser) A plume of volcanic gas mixed with smoke from fires caused by lava rises amidst clouds in the Leilani Estates neighborhood. (Mario Tama / Getty Images) Visitors to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park take in a view of Kilauea volcano's crater on Hawaii's Big Island south of Hilo. (Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images) Top, Leilani Estates residents Elizabeth Kerekgyarto, right, and Lucina Aqulina embrace before parting ways outside Kerekgyarto's home. Left, a plume of volcanic gas mixed with smoke from fires caused by lava rises amid clouds. Visitors to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park take in the view of Kilauea's crater. The eruption area is to the east in what is known as the volcano's East Rift Zone. (Jamm Aquino / Honolulu Star-Advertiser; Mario Tama / Getty Images; Frederic J. Brown / AFP/Getty Images)

The state of Hawaii has six active volcanoes, four which are on Hawaii Island. The three others are:

Mauna Loa, which the USGS says is the largest volcano on Earth and last erupted in 1984. That eruption lasted for 22 days and caused flows of lava that got to within about 4½ miles of Hilo, the largest populated area on the island;

Hualalai, which last erupted in 1801, creating a lava flow that is now underneath Kona International Airport;

Mauna Kea, the highest volcano on the island. It last erupted 4,500 to 6,000 years ago.

A column of robust, reddish-brown ash plume rises into the air following the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano near Pahoa, Hawaii. (U.S. Geological Survey)

