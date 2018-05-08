Kilauea volcano flexes its muscle, destroying homes and forcing evacuations

Lava and gas continued to erupt from Kilauea volcano across a remote, rural neighborhood on Hawaii Island, and has destroyed 35 structures, including at least 26 homes, authorities said.
Lava flows had advanced slowly northward throughout Sunday in the Leilani Gardens neighborhood, in large part fueled by a fissure that had been spewing lava fountains to heights of more than 200 feet, the U.S. Geological Survey said. A lava flow from that crack moved about 0.6 miles to the northeast before it stopped.
Additional outbreaks or a resumption of activity are anticipated as seismicity continues in the area.
Hawaiian Volcano Observatory
At least 12 fissures have developed since Kilauea began a fresh eruption Thursday in the Leilani Estates neighborhood, located about 25 miles east of the summit of Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes and Hawaii Island's youngest.
The last time Kilauea opened up fissures in a residential area was in 1960, just outside the town of Kapoho. Lava fountains in that eruption reached up to 330 feet high. When the crack began to seal up, the geyser that resulted was even taller.
The state of Hawaii has six active volcanoes, four which are on Hawaii Island. The three others are:
- Mauna Loa, which the USGS says is the largest volcano on Earth and last erupted in 1984. That eruption lasted for 22 days and caused flows of lava that got to within about 4½ miles of Hilo, the largest populated area on the island;
- Hualalai, which last erupted in 1801, creating a lava flow that is now underneath Kona International Airport;
- Mauna Kea, the highest volcano on the island. It last erupted 4,500 to 6,000 years ago.