It really is a small, small world | Nikon's Small World microscopic photography competition

Nikon announced the winners of its 44th annual Small World photomicrography competition. The winning image for 2018 captures part of the compound eyes and surrounding greenish scales of an Asian red palm weevil. This type of Metapocyrtus subquadrulifer beetle is typically less than 11 millimeters (0.43 inch) long and is found in the Philippines.
Yousef Al Habshi of the United Arab Emirates took first place in the 2018 Nikon Small World microscopic photography competition for this image of the eye of a Metapocyrtus subquadrulifer beetle.
Technique: Reflected Light
Lens magnification: 20x.
Rogelio Moreno of Panama took second place in the 2018 Nikon Small World microscopic photography competition for this image of a fern sorus (a structure that produces and contains spores).
Technique: Autofluorescence
Lens magnification: 10x.
Saulius Gugis of Naperville, Ill., took third place in the 2018 Nikon Small World microscopic photography competition for this image of a Spittlebug nymph in its bubble house.
Technique: Focus Stacking
Lens magnification: 5x.
Can Tunçer of Turkey took fourth place in the 2018 Nikon Small World microscopic photography competition for this image of a Peacock feather section.
Technique: Focus Stacking
Lens magnification: 5x.
Tessa Montague of Cambridge, Mass., took fifth place in the 2018 Nikon Small World microscopic photography competition for this image of a spider embryo stained for embryo surface (pink), nuclei (blue) and microtubules (green).
Technique: Confocal
Lens magnification: 20x.
Hanen Khabou of France took sixth place in the 2018 Nikon Small World microscopic photography competition for this image of the central region of the retina.
Technique: Fluorescence
Lens magnification: 40x.
Norm Barker of Baltimore took seventh place in the 2018 Nikon Small World microscopic photography competition for this image of a human teardrop.
Technique: Darkfield
Lens magnification: 5x.
Pia Scanlon of Australia took eighth place in the 2018 Nikon Small World microscopic photography competition for this image of a mango seed weevil.
Technique: Stereomicroscopy, Image stacking
Lens magnification: 1x.
Haris Antonopoulos of Greece took ninth place in the 2018 Nikon Small World microscopic photography competition for this image of a security hologram.
Technique: Darkfield epi-illumination
Lens magnification: 10x.
Csaba Pintér of Hungary took 10th place in the 2018 Nikon Small World microscopic photography competition for this image of flower stalks with pollen grains.
Technique: Focus Stacking
Lens magnification: 3x.