It really is a small, small world | Nikon's Small World microscopic photography competition

Nikon announced the winners of its 44th annual Small World photomicrography competition. The winning image for 2018 captures part of the compound eyes and surrounding greenish scales of an Asian red palm weevil. This type of Metapocyrtus subquadrulifer beetle is typically less than 11 millimeters (0.43 inch) long and is found in the Philippines.

Yousef Al Habshi

Yousef Al Habshi of the United Arab Emirates took first place in the 2018 Nikon Small World microscopic photography competition for this image of the eye of a Metapocyrtus subquadrulifer beetle.

Technique: Reflected Light

Lens magnification: 20x.

Rogelio Moreno

Rogelio Moreno of Panama took second place in the 2018 Nikon Small World microscopic photography competition for this image of a fern sorus (a structure that produces and contains spores).

Technique: Autofluorescence

Lens magnification: 10x.

Saulius Gugis

Saulius Gugis of Naperville, Ill., took third place in the 2018 Nikon Small World microscopic photography competition for this image of a Spittlebug nymph in its bubble house.

Technique: Focus Stacking

Lens magnification: 5x.

Can Tunçer

Can Tunçer of Turkey took fourth place in the 2018 Nikon Small World microscopic photography competition for this image of a Peacock feather section.

Technique: Focus Stacking

Lens magnification: 5x.

Tessa Montague

Tessa Montague of Cambridge, Mass., took fifth place in the 2018 Nikon Small World microscopic photography competition for this image of a spider embryo stained for embryo surface (pink), nuclei (blue) and microtubules (green).

Technique: Confocal

Lens magnification: 20x.

Hanen Khabou

Hanen Khabou of France took sixth place in the 2018 Nikon Small World microscopic photography competition for this image of the central region of the retina.

Technique: Fluorescence

Lens magnification: 40x.

Norm Barker

Norm Barker of Baltimore took seventh place in the 2018 Nikon Small World microscopic photography competition for this image of a human teardrop.

Technique: Darkfield

Lens magnification: 5x.

Pia Scanlon

Pia Scanlon of Australia took eighth place in the 2018 Nikon Small World microscopic photography competition for this image of a mango seed weevil.

Technique: Stereomicroscopy, Image stacking

Lens magnification: 1x.

Haris Antonopoulos

Haris Antonopoulos of Greece took ninth place in the 2018 Nikon Small World microscopic photography competition for this image of a security hologram.

Technique: Darkfield epi-illumination

Lens magnification: 10x.

Csaba Pintér

Csaba Pintér of Hungary took 10th place in the 2018 Nikon Small World microscopic photography competition for this image of flower stalks with pollen grains.

Technique: Focus Stacking

Lens magnification: 3x.

For more visual journalism, visit Framework »