Carr fire path of destruction shown in aerial photos

Aerial photos collected as part of a multi-agency collaboration creates a view of the Redding, Calif., area and the Carr fire’s path of destruction. Licensed drone pilots from Menlo Park Fire District, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies assisted the city of Redding in capturing the aerial photos.

Buenaventura Boulevard destruction. Redding GIS

Keswick area destruction between Market and School streets. Redding GIS

Keswick area near Rock Creek Road. Redding GIS

Keswick area near Puffin Way. Redding GIS

Lake Redding Estates along Bedrock Lane near Harlan Drive. Redding GIS

River Ridge Park near Diamond Bar Court. Redding GIS

A home survived on Skywalker Drive. Redding GIS

Sunset Hills area. Redding GIS

Multiple homes on Sunkist Court were destroyed by the Carr fire. Redding GIS

Santa Cruz Drive and Sutro Mine area. Redding GIS

A large home survived the Carr fire on Valparaiso Way. Redding GIS

Whiskeytown area. Redding GIS

Whiskeytown area. Redding GIS

Credits:

The city would also like to acknowledge the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection for permitting the use of UAV technology to assist in damage assessment.

