Carr fire path of destruction shown in aerial photos

Aug 10, 2018 | 12:55 PM
Land Park area near Redding, Calif., shows the fire's path of destruction.

(Redding GIS)

Aerial photos collected as part of a multi-agency collaboration creates a view of the Redding, Calif., area and the Carr fire’s path of destruction. Licensed drone pilots from Menlo Park Fire District, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies assisted the city of Redding in capturing the aerial photos.

Buenaventura Boulevard destruction.

Redding GIS
Keswick area destruction between Market and School streets.

Redding GIS
Keswick area near Rock Creek Road.

Redding GIS
Keswick area near Puffin Way.

Redding GIS
Lake Redding Estates along Bedrock Lane near Harlan Drive.

Redding GIS
River Ridge Park near Diamond Bar Court.

Redding GIS
A home survived on Skywalker Drive.

Redding GIS
Sunset Hills area.

Redding GIS
Multiple homes on Sunkist Court were destroyed by the Carr fire.

Redding GIS
Santa Cruz Drive and Sutro Mine area.

Redding GIS
A large home survived the Carr fire on Valparaiso Way.

Redding GIS
Whiskeytown area.

Redding GIS
Whiskeytown area.

Redding GIS

Credits:

Aerial photos were collected as part of a multi-agency collaboration. Licensed UAV pilots from Menlo Park Fire District, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies assisted the city in capturing the aerial photos.

The city would also like to acknowledge the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection for permitting the use of UAV technology to assist in damage assessment.

