Carr fire path of destruction shown in aerial photos

Aerial photos collected as part of a multi-agency collaboration creates a view of the Redding, Calif., area and the Carr fire’s path of destruction. Licensed drone pilots from Menlo Park Fire District, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies assisted the city of Redding in capturing the aerial photos.
Credits:
The city would also like to acknowledge the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection for permitting the use of UAV technology to assist in damage assessment.