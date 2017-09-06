From the Archives: 1923 LAPD Parade

Sporting new uniforms and gold badges, the Los Angeles Police Department’s 1923 parade was led by Chief Louis D. Oaks and the Police Band. Also in the parade were mounted traffic officers, motorcycle officers and police ambulances.

One of the parade highlights, as reported in the next day's Los Angeles Times, "was the specially equipped car for the flying squad, carrying its own machine gun mounted at the right of the windshield."

The above photo was published the next day, and yes, that's the Los Angeles Times building smack dab in the middle of the photo. The Los Angeles Times occupied this building from 1912 until 1935.

This post was originally published on Feb. 8, 2011.

