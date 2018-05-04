From the Archives: 1933 farm workers paid with food

They were working for a Japanese farmer, cleaning up a crop that was just laying there. The grower couldn't afford to hire men to harvest it with prices all shot to pieces as there were. It seemed like a good bet all around. The farmer had his crop harvested for him and the "boys" got a share for their labor. With his overhead cut down that way, the farmer could sell his stuff for a little profit. The boys' share went to the warehouse to be pooled in with produce from other fields all around the district. Everything was on the shares basis — labor for vegetables. And every unit member was entitled to his "dig" into the common store.