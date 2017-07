In The Times’ photo studio, photographers set up lights for a group portrait to publicize an upcoming fashion show. Bruce Cox, left, had the studio photo assignment. In 1957, Times photographers were using 4-by-5-inch film for most of their work.

The final result was an image that appeared in the Sept. 20, 1957, Los Angeles Times — reproduced below with its original caption below. It accompanied a short article publicizing a fashion show, set for Oct. 1.

Bruce Cox / ProQuest “SHINE ON, SHINE ON Harvest Moon” sing Mmes. Charles G. Hutter Jr., Charles J. Lopez and Walter E. Sharpe, from left, to herald Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital Guild’s Harvest Moon benefit Oct. 1. Fashions and decorations will interweave in theme. “SHINE ON, SHINE ON Harvest Moon” sing Mmes. Charles G. Hutter Jr., Charles J. Lopez and Walter E. Sharpe, from left, to herald Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital Guild’s Harvest Moon benefit Oct. 1. Fashions and decorations will interweave in theme. (Bruce Cox / ProQuest)

See more from the Los Angeles Times archives here