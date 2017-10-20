From the Archives: 1958 fog closure of Los Angeles International Airport

This photo by staff photographer John Malmin appeared in the Jan. 30, 1958, Los Angeles Times. The image won best metropolitan spot news photo of the year in the California-Nevada Associated Press competition.

A story in the Los Angles Times on Jan. 30, 1958, reported on the fog:

Fog threw a 1,000-foot-deep blanket over the Southland yesterday, virtually paralyzing traffic in some districts. Traces of fog lingered in Civic Center until noon.

Brisk winds will mean less fog this morning, the Weather Bureau said. To take its place there will be afternoon rain.

The fog clamped a misty fist on Los Angeles and Long Beach Harbors ….

Long Beach Municipal Airport was closed for landings from 11:04 p.m. Tuesday until 11:22 p.m. A few takeoffs were permitted after 9:57 a.m.

At Los Angeles International Airport, fog reduced visibility below airline safety minimums from 2:40 until 10 a.m. At one time, 14 planes were waiting on runways to take off. Incoming traffic was rerouted to Lockheed Air Terminal in Burbank.

This post was originally published on March 4, 2013.

See more from the Los Angeles Times archives here