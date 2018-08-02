From the Archives: 1973 visit to new Times Mirror corporate boardroom

During the 1973 Times Mirror shareholders’ meeting, a new corporate building was dedicated.

A business story in the May 23, 1973, Los Angeles Times reported:

Shareholders of Times Mirror elected a new company director at the annual meeting here Wednesday and heard predictions that 1973 would be an “excellent year” for revenues and profits.

Dr. Franklin D. Murphy, chairman, told shareholders that Times Mirror had become the nation’s largest publicly owned publishing firm on the strength of record 1972 revenues of $611 million and net income of $42 million or $1.25 a share. Previously–before the closing of Life magazine–Time Inc. was biggest in the industry.

Dr. Peter S. Bing of Los Angeles was elected a director to succeed Dorothy B. Chandler, who is retiring. Shareholders reelected 15 other directors.

Dr. Bing, a private investor, is a governor of the Performing Arts Council of the Los Angeles Music Center and a trustee of Stanford University. He was President John F. Kennedy’s special assistant for science and technology.

After the meeting, Otis Chandler, Times Mirror vice chairman and publisher of The Times, dedicated the new six-story Times Mirror building in downtown Los Angeles. The building will house the firm’s corporate headquarters. ….

The photo above, by John Malmin, accompanied the Times Mirror shareholder article. Cropped out on the left was the artwork by Helen Frankenthaler.

This image recently accompanied a July 12, 2018, Los Angeles Times story by Danile Miller: Five Picassos went missing from the L.A. Times. What happened to them?

Also, business writer Roger Vincent on July 3, 2018, reported that Preservationists are applying for city landmark status for the former Times Mirror corporate building.

July 2, 2018. Preservationists are applying for landmark status for the former Times Mirror headquarters at the corner of 1st Street and Broadway in downtown Los Angeles. Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times

