From the Archives: A few weeks in paradise for 1984 urban nomads

A hut to the west of it was of similar size, a white one to the east was the least of the three, really nothing more than a frame around a tattered final couch — but still luxurious when compared to the bare cardboard on which the four had been sleeping for months in the parking structure. "We were robbed there so many times I can't even remember. They took every little thing we got. Our ID cards, our Social Security cards. Everything they could rob us of," Aros said.