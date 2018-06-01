Advertisement

From the Archives: A look back at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Jun 01, 2018 | 1:00 AM
Sept. 20, 1927: An aerial photo shows the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum filling up with spectators to welcome aviator Charles Lindbergh. (H.C. Anderson / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum opened May 1, 1923, with a capacity of 75,000. Before the 1932 Olympics, seating capacity was increased to 101,000.

The Coliseum has hosted two Olympics, two Super Bowls, a World Series and a papal Mass. A third Olympics is coming in 2028.

The name of the Coliseum will change in 2019 to the United Airlines Memorial Coliseum.

While the Coliseum is owned by the state and the city and county of Los Angeles, it is managed and operated by USC. Currently the Coliseum is undergoing a $270-million upgrade, in which the seating will be reduced from 93,607 to 77,500.

July 30, 1932: The opening ceremony of the 1932 Olympics was held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Early 1959: The Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena is under construction, foreground, with the Memorial Coliseum in the background. This photo was published in the Feb. 22, 1959, Los Angeles Times.
Oct. 6, 1959: Seats in the Los Angeles Coliseum were filled during the fifth game of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago White Sox, with 92,706 people in attendance setting a World Series record.
Nov. 24, 1962: A crowd of 86,740 attends the UCLA-USC football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC won 14-3.
Dec. 16, 1979: The last regular-season game played by the Los Angeles Rams at the Memorial Coliseum included attendance of 53,879 fans.
Oct. 11, 1981: An aerial view of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum shortly before the start of a Rolling Stones concert shows more than 90,000 fans.
May 24, 1983: Crews from West Germany put the finishing touches on the Dusseldorf-made synthetic track being installed at the Coliseum for the 1984 Olympics. The surface was to be tested at a June 24-25, 1983, dual meet.
July 28, 1984: The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in 1984 saw balloons released from the Coliseum in Los Angeles.
Jan. 29, 2018: Renovation work continues at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
