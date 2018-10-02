From the Archives: Aftermath of the 1910 Los Angeles Times bombing
By Scott Harrison
Oct 02, 2018 | 1:00 AM
Twenty Los Angeles Times employees died in the Oct. 1, 1910, bombing of the newspaper. The Times’ staff declared the attack as the “Crime of the Century.” Daily, the paper reported on the manhunt.
Eighteen of the dead were buried next to a monument at Hollywood Memorial Park — now Hollywood Forever. For years, surviving employees attended remembrance ceremonies at the the Los Angeles Times Bombing Memorial.
Following the bombing, the city of Los Angeles hired private detective William J. Burns to find the suspects. His work led to the arrest of the McNamara brothers — John J. and James B.
Clarence Darrow defended the McNamaras, but lost when the brothers changed their pleas to guilty. James McNamara received a life sentence. John received 15 years.
After the trial, Darrow was twice tried on charges of jury tampering. The first trial ended in acquittal, the second in a hung jury.
Darrow went on to defend John T. Scopes in the 1925 Scopes Monkey Trial, over the teaching of evolution in schools in Tennessee.
There were two additional trials related to the Los Angeles Times bombing. In December 1915, Matthew Schmidt was convicted of murder. In December 1916, David Caplan was convicted of second degree manslaughter.
An earlier version of this photo gallery appeared on Sept. 30, 2011.