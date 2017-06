Staff photographer Al Seib reported, “It was impossible to get her name as she didn’t come back to the top for another ride.”

Seib’s use of a wide-angle lens makes the 80-foot drop at Raging Waters in San Dimas appear to be closer to a 200-foot drop.

This photo, taken at the water park at Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park, appeared in the Aug. 1, 1987, Los Angeles Times.

