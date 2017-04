This is a special “From the Archives” look at the annual blessing of the animals on Olvera Street. This annual Easter event dates from 1930.

This year’s blessing is Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. The line to receive a blessing begins at 1 p.m.

April 9, 1955: Animals, led by their owners, approach stage front with which Rev. Macrinus Nino, extreme right, blesses the animals in courtyard of the Old Plaza Chruch. (Ray Graham / Los Angeles Times)

April 9, 1955: Virginia Peters, 9, kneels beside her pet lamb and dog in the courtyard of the Old Plaza Church where the pets receive an annual blessing. (Ray Graham / Los Angeles Times)

April 20, 1957: The Rev. Raymond Reha blesses animals in the courtyard of the Old Plaza Church. First in line was Marta Robles on horse. Others await their turn. (Art Rogers / Los Angeles Times)

April 13, 1968: Even a turtle in a fishbowl qualifies for a blessing by Father Macrinus Nino during the annual Olivera Street Blessing of the Animals which drew 5,000 persons to the Old Plaza. (Joe Kennedy / Los Angeles Times)

April 18, 1981: Maria Ayalla and her dog are both wearing traditional Mexican attire to the Blessing of the Animals. (Larry Armstrong / Los Angeles Times)

March 25, 1989: At Olvera Street, Bishop John Ward extends a blessing to Cookie, an English bulldog owned by Scott Lichtig. (Steve Dykes / Los Angeles Times)

March 25, 1989: Girayr Zorthain waits patiently on his horse Lolita for the parade to start around the Olvera Street plaza for the Blessing of the Animals. (Steve Dykes / Los Angeles Times)

See more from the Los Angeles Times archives here