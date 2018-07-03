From the Archives: Bulldogs ready for 1935 dog show

The original Aug. 10, 1935, Los Angeles Times caption reported:
Mrs. Ivan P. Wheaton of Long Beach and some of her prize-winning English bulldogs. Left to right, Champion Leatherneck ’E ’As It, Spike’s Diamond Duke and Champion Leatherneck Marinette, which will appear in the dog show at the Long Beach Civic Auditorium today and tomorrow.
The fourth bulldog on the right was cropped out of the published version and left unidentified.
Before publication, Los Angeles Times editors added the crop marks, and a staff artist darkened the bricks to improve contrast between Mrs. Wheaton’s face and the background.
The original image from the Los Angeles Times Archive at UCLA, above left, is a copy negative of the print. The white borders of the print are visible at left and bottom of negative.