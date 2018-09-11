From the Archives: Encino Country Club threatened by 1924 brush fire

The brush fire destroyed four homes and burned 900 acres. Firefighters stopped the blaze on the hillside behind the Encino Country Club.

The next morning’s Los Angeles Times reported: “The fire broke out about noon midway in the canyon. It spread to the mouth of the canyon where the Encino club is located. Then it ate its way up the ridge to within a short distance of the Encino reservoir.”

This image appeared in the Aug. 4, 1924, Los Angeles Times. Below I’ve added a copy of the image from ProQuest. A staff artist added flames and extra smoke before publication.

A staff artist added flames and extra smoke to this image before publication on Aug. 4, 1924. ProQuest

In 1926, new owners purchased the financially troubled Encino Country Club. The club entered bankruptcy in 1929 followed by subdivision of its land.

See more from the Los Angeles Times archives here