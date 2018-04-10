From the Archives: Keystone Kops sell tickets to Glendale vaudeville show

Seeking publicity for their fundraising show, members of the Glendale Police Department donned Keystone Kops uniforms.
A story in the June 6, 1950, Los Angeles Times explained:
The 23rd annual benefit vaudeville show of the Glendale Police Officers Relief Association will be held tonight and tomorrow night at the Glendale High School Auditorium.
Dick Lane, television star, heads the cast as master of ceremonies. Appearing on the show will be Dennis Morgan, actor and singer; Pinky Lee, comedian; Royal Rogues of Radio, vocal quintet; Rio Brothers, dancers; Morro and Yaccinella, and a line of chorus girls. …
Several policemen dressed as Keystone Kops, have been driving about downtown Glendale streets in a black paddy wagon of ancient vintage, offering tickets for sale.
The dog Zoro in the photo, according to imdb.com, had one movie credit: he starred in the 1949 movie "Kazan."
Glendale-area resident Mardelle Kirk was entered in the Miss Verdugo beauty contest.