From the Archives: A look at the Los Angeles Times newsroom in 1922

This photo was taken in the third Los Angeles Times building at the corner of 1st Street and Broadway. The Times moved into its fourth, and current, building at 1st and Spring streets in 1935.

By the end of this month, The Times will have moved into its fifth building at 2300 E. Imperial Highway in El Segundo.

Ralph W. Trueblood, shown in the photo above at left, was the assistant manager editor of the Los Angeles Times in 1922. He later became the newspaper’s editor, retiring in 1944.

This post was originally published on Oct. 16, 2014.

