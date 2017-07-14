From the Archives: Lunch atop Los Angeles City Hall

This Paul Calvert photo appeared in the Aug. 17, 1950 Los Angeles Times. An earlier short story in the May 10, 1950, Los Angeles Times explained the City Hall project:

Bids were called yesterday on the "highest" repair job ever planned in Los Angeles.

It is the replacement of 50 tons of concrete slabs with sheet metal atop the City Hall's 465 foot tower. The 27-story structure is the tallest in the Southland.

The City Council allocated $22,000 for the work on which bids will be opened by the Board of Public Works.

Many of the slabs have become loose and some have slipped as much as six inches, creating a potential hazard in event of an earthquake. In addition, water has seeped into the tower's observation room, damaging its ornamental ceiling.

This post was originally published on Jan. 10, 2013.

