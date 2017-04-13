From the Archives: Movie magic and mayhem

The scene was part of a movie shoot for "Alex in Wonderland," which starred Donald Sutherland and Ellen Burstyn. Hollywood Blvd. was closed between Las Palmas and Cherokee Aves.
The producer said it was the first time police allowed Hollywood Boulevard to be closed for film-making. One hundred "soldiers" and civilian "victims" were used on this Sunday morning shoot.
This photo ran on the Los Angeles Times front page the next day.
Here's what the street looks like currently via Google Street View.
This post was originally published on Oct. 12, 2010.