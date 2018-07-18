From the Archives: New road for Salton Sea resorts

Oil-mix surfacing is progressing rapidly along the 43.8 miles of this public works project from Mecca to Niland, it was reported yesterday by the Automobile Club of Southern California charting representatives upon their return from an inspection trip. While the highway has been widened to only about twelve feet, it provides a new, safe route for trucks from farms and ranches of the northern section of Imperial Valley to metropolitan markets and for recreational travel to interesting spots along the north shore, to the valley itself, and on circle tours around Salton Sea. …