From the Archives: Paperboy delivers The Times on horseback

Jim Fitzgerald, a freshman at Brea High School, delivered the Los Angeles Times by horseback.

A story in the Nov. 1, 1956, Los Angeles Times reported that, “The age of internal combustion hasn't caught up yet with 14-year-old Jim Fitzgerald of Sleepy Hollow.”

“Jim is the Times carrier boy for this tiny community in rustic Carbon Canyon, between Brea and Chino, and he rides his route on horseback.”

The article pointed out the advantage taking a horse on a delivery route: “Quelty is a paragon of patience — tough as a yak, immune to the morning cold. And she could pick her way blindfolded through the twists and turns of Jim's canyon route.”

This post was originally published on June 12, 2014.

