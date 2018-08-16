From the Archives: Piersall thumbs nose at Angels fan

All-star player Jimmy Piersall was already known for his outrageous antics.

Piersall was fined $50 for thumbing his nose at a fan in the stands at Dodger Stadium during an Aug. 17, 1962, game against the Angels . A Los Angeles Times staff photographer won $250 for this image in a Theo. Hamm Brewing Co. photo contest.

Twice an All-Star, Piersall won two Gold Gloves and, in 2010, was inducted into the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame. He played for the Angels from 1963-67.

Piersall's battle with bipolar disorder was documented in the book and movie "Fear Strikes Out."

Watching Piersall, then with the Washington Senators, in the above image are Angels catcher Bob Rodgers and umpire Cal Drummond.

Times staff writer Julie Cart interviewed Piersall in this 1986 article.

This post was originally published on Aug. 2, 2011.

