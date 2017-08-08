From the Archives: pipes laying on beach

Miles of beaches in Santa Monica Bay were closed by a state quarantine because of pollution. The city of Los Angeles was in the process of upgrading the Hyperion Plant to treat city sewage and lift the beach ban.

This photo was published in the Feb. 26, 1947, Los Angeles Times with the following caption:

BEACH PROTECTION--Sections of 12-foot pipe being used in new outfall sewer line, to help eliminate pollution of beaches, line up to create curious effect. New outfall line and an intensive chlorination program may reopen quarantined beaches. Up to 21 tons of chlorine will be used daily to treat the sewage output.

This post was originally published on April 15, 2013.

