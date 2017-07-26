From the Archives: news conference at John Dean's home

John Dean had served as White House counsel for President Nixon from July 1970 until he was fired on April 30, 1973. Dean later pleaded guilty to a single Watergate-related felony count.

After his testimony for prosecutors helped with additional Watergate scandal convictions, Dean’s sentence was reduced. He was released on Jan. 8, 1975.

Media outlets covered his return to California. On Jan. 15, 1975, Dean and his wife, Maureen, held the large news conference at their Los Angeles home.

Los Angeles Times staff writer Jerry Belcher reported the next morning:

John W. Dean III, whose testimony on Watergate played a large part in bringing down the Nixon administration, said Wednesday he would like to see and talk to the former President.

“But,” the former White House counsel quickly added, “whether he wants to see me is a big question in my mind.”

Dean, 35, and his wife, Maureen, met with newsmen Wednesday morning outside their hilltop home in Los Angeles. They were reunited last week after his release from a federal prison term for his role in Watergate scandals.

The youthful looking Dean had words of sympathy and praise for Richard M. Nixon.

He also said that while there was more to be told about Watergate, “I don’t think there will be any [more] enormous bombs … that will be dropped.” …

Of the former President, Dean said, “I think Mr. Nixon obviously can fill in some gaps [in the Watergate story] and hopefully he will.” …

Steve Fontanini / Los Angeles Times Jan. 15, 1975: John W. Dean III and wife, Maureen, meet reporters at their home. This photo appeared in the Jan. 16, 1975, Los Angeles Times. Jan. 15, 1975: John W. Dean III and wife, Maureen, meet reporters at their home. This photo appeared in the Jan. 16, 1975, Los Angeles Times. (Steve Fontanini / Los Angeles Times)

Fitzgerald Whitney / Los Angeles Times Jan. 9, 1975: John W. Dean III and his wife, Maureen, are driven home from airport after his release from prison. This photo appeared in the Jan. 10, 1975, Los Angeles Times. Jan. 9, 1975: John W. Dean III and his wife, Maureen, are driven home from airport after his release from prison. This photo appeared in the Jan. 10, 1975, Los Angeles Times. (Fitzgerald Whitney / Los Angeles Times)

Associated Press June 25, 1973: John W. Dean III, former White House counsel, is sworn in by Sen. Sam J. Ervin, Jr., chairman of Senate Watergate Committee, before his testimony. Just behind Dean is his wife, Maureen. This photo appeared in the June 26, 1973, Los Angeles Times. June 25, 1973: John W. Dean III, former White House counsel, is sworn in by Sen. Sam J. Ervin, Jr., chairman of Senate Watergate Committee, before his testimony. Just behind Dean is his wife, Maureen. This photo appeared in the June 26, 1973, Los Angeles Times. (Associated Press)

Tony Barnard / Los Angeles Times November 1978: Dean, center, makes a point to actors Rip Torn, seated left, and Martin Sheen, left, on the set of television miniseries "Blind Ambition." This photo appeared in the Nov. 21, 1978, Los Angeles Times. The man on right was cropped out and not identified. November 1978: Dean, center, makes a point to actors Rip Torn, seated left, and Martin Sheen, left, on the set of television miniseries "Blind Ambition." This photo appeared in the Nov. 21, 1978, Los Angeles Times. The man on right was cropped out and not identified. (Tony Barnard / Los Angeles Times)

