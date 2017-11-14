From the Archives: Rockwell job fair

On June 30, 1977, President Carter canceled the B-1A Lancer bomber, leading to thousands of layoffs at Rockwell International and its subcontractors. To help former employees, Rockwell held a series of job fairs.

Staff writer John Hollen reported in the Sept. 21, 1977, Los Angeles Times:

Rockwell International's second Job Fair was held, ironically enough, in the same building where many of the job applicants once worked on the now-defunct B-1 bomber … .

More than 500 job hunters met with representatives from 175 companies at Rockwell's El Segundo plant.

About 600 persons were hired as the result of the first Job Fair six weeks ago, according to Dave Wright, Rockwell's director of public affairs.

This photo by staff photographer Art Rogers appeared on Page 1 of the Sept. 21, 1977, Los Angeles Times.

This post was originally published on March 20, 2013.

See more from the Los Angeles Times archives here