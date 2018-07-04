From the Archives: Sparklers and fireworks at the Coliseum

If you have ever tried to photograph fireworks, just getting a nice shot of the exploding pyrotechnics is tough enough. Now try going to the next level — include people.

This image by staff photographer Cal Montney accompanied a July 5, 1966, Los Angeles Times holiday wrap-up story. Staff writer David Larsen reported:

The pursuit of happiness so eloquently cited in the Declaration of Independence was much in evidence Monday on the 190th anniversary of its adoption.

Independence Day activities were held throughout Southern California, many of them built around patriotic themes. …

“A Salute to the U.S.A.” was the theme in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where a display of pyrotechnics showed everything from President Johnson to the Mt. Rushmore National Monument. The surface and aerial shows were preceded by a rocket-belt demonstration, a baseball game and high-wire and trapeze acts.

