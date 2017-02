April 24, 1973: From left, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley and William Shatner – stars of hit TV series "Star Trek" – record their voices in a Los Angeles studio for "Star Trek: The Animated Series."

Mary Frampton / Los Angeles Times

April 24, 1973: From left, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley and William Shatner – stars of hit TV series "Star Trek" – record their voices in a Los Angeles studio for "Star Trek: The Animated Series."

April 24, 1973: From left, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley and William Shatner – stars of hit TV series "Star Trek" – record their voices in a Los Angeles studio for "Star Trek: The Animated Series." (Mary Frampton / Los Angeles Times)