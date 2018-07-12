From the Archives: The Hollywood Palladium under construction in 1940

The Aug. 25, 1940, Los Angeles Times caption reported that, “The new Palladium, ballroom-cafe, is now nearing midway mark in construction.
“Located in the heart of Hollywood between Argyle and El Centro Streets on Sunset Boulevard, the massive structure is expected to be completed in time for a typical Film City premiere opening on Oct. 15. The dance floor occupies 15,000 square feet.”
The ballroom opened on Halloween 1940. This event was covered in a previous post: From the Archives: 1940 opening of the Hollywood Palladium.