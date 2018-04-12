From the Archives: Trying to save the Bixby house

Despite a previous thumbs down by the Cultural Heritage Board, Doug Carlton of Keep Old Los Angeles continued efforts to save the Bixby house.
The home and property at 949 S. Lake St. had been sold to a developer. According to a Sept. 12, 1979, Los Angeles Times story, "The green and white structure, said to be built in 1901 by the pioneer Bixby family, is of redwood."
By 1979, the run-down house was home to several renters. By the time of a Keep Old Los Angeles news conference most renters had moved out. During the news conference, the Cultural Heritage Board was asked to reconsider its decision.
The effort failed. The house was demolished in 1980.