From the Archives: Two accidents on the Santa Ana Freeway

At 8:30 a.m., on Jan. 13, 1962, a stalled car was rear-ended in the fast lane of the northbound Santa Ana Freeway — Nos. 3 and 4 in the above photo.

After the first accident, staff photographer Frank Q. Brown arrived to take pictures. He parked his car, foreground, on the southbound shoulder of the freeway.

Forty minutes after the first accident, five cars collided in the southbound lanes. They were, according to the Los Angeles Times, "slowed by curious drivers ahead of them." Three of these cars are Nos. 1, 2 and 5 in photo above.

The overturned car, No. 5, missed Brown's car by an inch.

An arrow points to a driver injured in the second accident, Jesse Kasner. Between the two accidents, a total of four men were injured.

Two cars involved in the second accident were able to drive away.

A staff artist darkened the license plate letters and numbers on Brown car.

This post was originally published on Feb. 27, 2014.

