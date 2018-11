The nuns were voting during heavy turnout in the presidential election pitting Republican incumbent Gerald Ford against Democratic challenger Jimmy Carter. The sisters ran a home for the elderly next to the polling place.

This photo by staff photographer Steve Fontanini appeared as Page 1 lead art in the late afternoon edition of the Los Angeles Times.

Ford carried the California vote but lost the election to Carter.

This post was originally published on Oct. 21, 2011.

