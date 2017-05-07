From the Archives: Warm March day in Malibu

Sunday, March 1, 1936, was usually warm in Southern California. Thousands headed to the beaches.

The original caption the next morning reported:

This is a scene at State Beach on Roosevelt Highway at the mouth of Santa Monica Canyon, where thousands enjoyed the surf yesterday as a result of the summer-like Southland weather. Life guards reported that more than 100,000 persons on the beach from Del Rey to the Malibu in the Santa Monica Bay district, with 20,000 others venturing into the water in the Long Beach area during the day.

The temperature climbed to 85 degrees that day but water temperatures were 59 degrees in Long Beach and 61 degrees in Santa Monica.

See more from the Los Angeles Times archives here