From the Archives: When Veterans Day was Armistice Day

On Nov. 11, 1918, a special edition of the Los Angeles Times proclaimed on page one:

PEACE

World War Ends as Germany Signs Armistice!

[Extraordinary Service Bulletins by the Associated Press.]

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, (Monday)---The world war will end this morning at 6 o'Clock, Washington time, 11 o'clock Paris time. The armistice was signed by the German representatives at midnight. This announcement was made by the State Department at 2:50 o'Clock this morning.

ProQuest Front page of the Nov. 11, 1918, Los Angeles Times. Front page of the Nov. 11, 1918, Los Angeles Times. (ProQuest)

The announcement was made verbally by an official of the State Department in this form: "The armistice has been signed. It was signed at 4 o'Clock a.m. Paris time and hostilities will cease at 11 o'Clock this morning, Paris time."….

The Nov. 12, 1918, edition of the Los Angeles Times reported:

One hundred and fifty thousand copies of The Times containing the greatest piece of news every printed–that of the end of the war–were sold yesterday morning as fast as the great Times presses could throw them off. People literally fought for them. Repeatedly the plates were returned to the presses and more copies printed to supply the never-ceasing demand. Extra editions at intervals kept the public informed on the swift movement of events.

The city of Los Angeles came to a halt. Businesses closed as people took to the streets in celebration.

One year later, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Armistice Day an annual holiday. In 1954, to honor veterans of all wars, Armistice Day was changed to Veterans Day.

The first four photos in this gallery are from the Nov. 11, 1918, Los Angeles celebrations. The rest are my favorite images from the annual Armistice Day parades through 1952.

An earlier version of this post was published on Nov. 11, 2011.

Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA Nov. 11, 1918: Los Angeles newspapers were hot items when news of Germany's surrender was announced. The Los Angeles Times printed more than 150,000 copies that day. Nov. 11, 1918: Los Angeles newspapers were hot items when news of Germany's surrender was announced. The Los Angeles Times printed more than 150,000 copies that day. (Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA)

Los Angeles Times Nov. 11, 1918: Postal workers march during impromptu parade following Germany's surrender. Nov. 11, 1918: Postal workers march during impromptu parade following Germany's surrender. (Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Times Nov. 11, 1918: At 5th Street and Broadway, traffic moved at a crawl as thousands of people took to the streets at the news of the war's end. Nov. 11, 1918: At 5th Street and Broadway, traffic moved at a crawl as thousands of people took to the streets at the news of the war's end. (Los Angeles Times)

George Watson / Los Angeles Times Nov. 11, 1922: Armistice Day parade in Los Angeles. Nov. 11, 1922: Armistice Day parade in Los Angeles. (George Watson / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Times Nov. 11, 1935: Veterans of the Spanish-American War march in the annual Armistice Day parade. Nov. 11, 1935: Veterans of the Spanish-American War march in the annual Armistice Day parade. (Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Times Nov. 11, 1937: A detachment of sailors from the fleet in San Pedro pass a reviewing stand in downtown Los Angeles. Nov. 11, 1937: A detachment of sailors from the fleet in San Pedro pass a reviewing stand in downtown Los Angeles. (Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Times Nov. 11, 1937: A contingent of the Mail Carriers Legion Post turn onto Spring Street from 1st Street in front of the Los Angeles Times building. Nov. 11, 1937: A contingent of the Mail Carriers Legion Post turn onto Spring Street from 1st Street in front of the Los Angeles Times building. (Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Times Nov. 11, 1938: Trucks from the 160th Infantry, California National Guard, cruise down Broadway during the Armistice Day parade in downtown L.A. Nov. 11, 1938: Trucks from the 160th Infantry, California National Guard, cruise down Broadway during the Armistice Day parade in downtown L.A. (Los Angeles Times)

Al Humphreys / Los Angeles Times Nov. 11, 1941: New Army units, service organizations and State Guard units march down Broadway at 7th Street during annual Armistice Day parade one month before Pearl Harbor. Nov. 11, 1941: New Army units, service organizations and State Guard units march down Broadway at 7th Street during annual Armistice Day parade one month before Pearl Harbor. (Al Humphreys / Los Angeles Times)

John Malmin / Los Angeles Times Nov. 11, 1943: The Monterey Park Girls' Drum and Bugle Corps march the fourth parade held in L.A. on Armistice Day. The annual parade was split into four smaller parades for different branches of the military. Nov. 11, 1943: The Monterey Park Girls' Drum and Bugle Corps march the fourth parade held in L.A. on Armistice Day. The annual parade was split into four smaller parades for different branches of the military. (John Malmin / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Times Nov. 11, 1952: Brothers Scott, 4, and Billy Morris, 2, stand at attention as Marines from El Toro pass in an Armistice Day parade in Long Beach. The boys' father was in Korea. Nov. 11, 1952: Brothers Scott, 4, and Billy Morris, 2, stand at attention as Marines from El Toro pass in an Armistice Day parade in Long Beach. The boys' father was in Korea. (Los Angeles Times)

See more from the Los Angeles Times archives here