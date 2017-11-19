Photos: Charles Manson, his 'family' and his crimes

(Associated Press)

From left: Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten are shown en route to court in Los Angeles in August 1970. The three women, displaying the symbol X on their foreheads as followers of the Manson cult family, were convicted for killings that included actress Sharon Tate.

(Associated Press)

The 500-acre Spahn Movie Ranch in the Santa Susana Mountains is where Charles Manson and his "family" lived at the time of the Tate-LaBianca murders in 1969.

(David F. Smith / Associated Press)

Members of Charles Manson's "family" are shown outside the courtroom in the Los Angeles Hall of Justice after a hearing on Jan. 27, 1970. Identifiable are Lynette Fromme, foreground left, and Catherine "Gypsy" Share, far right.

(Agence France-Presse / Getty Images)

Filmmaker Roman Polanski and his wife, actress Sharon Tate, are seen after their London wedding in 1968.

(Associated Press)

The body of actress Sharon Tate is taken from her Benedict Canyon estate where she and four other people were killed the night of Aug. 9, 1969, in Los Angeles.

(Associated Press)

Charles Manson walks into the courtroom in Santa Monica on Oct. 13, 1970. Susan Atkins, seated, a member of Manson's "family" of followers, pleaded guilty to charges of murdering Malibu musician Gary Hinman. (Wally Fong / Associated Press)

Four young female members of the Charles Manson "family" kneel outside the Los Angeles Hall of Justice on March 29, 1971, with their heads shaved. The women kept a vigil at the building throughout the long trial in which Manson and three others were convicted of murdering actress Sharon Tate and six others.

(George Brich / Associated Press)

When asked by a newsman, "Are you insane, Charlie?" during a March 19, 1970, interview in Los Angeles, Manson answered: "It all depends on your point of view."

(Ventura County and State of California)

An original booking mug, left, shows Charles Manson at the Ventura County Sheriff's Department in 1968. The most recent California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation photo shows Manson on Aug. 14, 2017.