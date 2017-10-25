(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Comedian and Dodger fan George Lopez waves a flag above the home team's dugout before Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium.

(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off the first pitch of the game against Houston Astros starter Dallas Keuchel.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Dodger fans cheer on their team during Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Justin Turner hits a two-run home run against the Astros in the sixth inning in Game 1.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Yasiel Puig greets Justin Turner after Turner's two-run home run against the Astros in the sixth inning.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Teammates crowd Justin Turner after he hit a two-run homer off Houston starter Dallas Keuchel.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Astros' George Springer strikes out against the Dodgers in Game 1.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel looks up at a foul ball as he strikes out against Clayton Kershaw.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Enrique Hernandez catches a fly ball by Astros Josh Reddick in the eighth inning in Game 1.

(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Dodger fans high-five each other after catching a foul ball while Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger looks on during game 1 of the World Series.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jensen points skyward after getting the final out.

(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Dodger fans cheer after the Dodgers beat the Houston Astros, 3-1, in Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Clayton Kershaw is congratulated by coaches and teammates after the Dodgers beat the Astros, 3-1, in Game 1.