Catching an artificial wave: World's best to compete at Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch

Professional surfing is riding a new wave.

The World Surf League’s Founders’ Cup of Surfing takes place this weekend in Lemoore, Calif., about 30 miles south of Fresno, at the wave pool formerly known as the Kelly Slater Surf Ranch. Now, it’s called the WSL Surf Ranch. Five teams with five surfers each (three men and two women) representing the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Europe and the World will compete Saturday and Sunday.

The event will forever change pro surfing, proving that an event doesn’t need an ocean — just a man-made wave and the technology to make it economically feasible.

The corporatization and commercialization of surfing seems to irk many, judging by comments on social media platforms. But even to someone like Slater, an environmentalist who enjoys the natural setting of a corporate-free surf spot and was intimately involved in the development of the wave at the Surf Ranch, the evolution of pro surfing was inevitable.

Bianca Buitendag, of South Africa, rides a ski into position during a practice session before the Founder's Cup. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

Bianca Buitendag gets covered up by a perfectly sculpted 7-foot high left. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

Kanoa Igarashi, of Huntington Beach, stretches before riding a wave that features both barrel and maneuver sections. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

A surfer crouches in a barrel wave created by a machine that is pulled on a rail system. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

While riding the left, Gabriel Medina, of Brazil, catches air high above the man-made wave. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times