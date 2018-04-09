China’s largest movie studio is vast, and so is its audience. But filmmakers have to toe the party line

Wan's internet drama — called "Resist Loving the Imperial Concubine 2: The Peerless Yan Shi," and shot on a budget of $1.2 million — is about three men from northeast China who are transported back to ancient Korea, she explained. One emerges from the time travel as a woman (played by Wan). She sleeps with the emperor, and becomes pregnant. "The emperor wanted me to have an abortion, and I wanted to do it too," Wan said. "But then there was a conflict."