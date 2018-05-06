Advertisement

23 dead in methane blasts at two Pakistan coal mines

May 06, 2018 | 12:40 AM
| QUETTA, Pakistan
Coal miners wait for the recovery of their colleagues in Quetta, Pakistan. (Jamal Taraqai / EPA-EFE/REX/Shutte)

Pakistani officials say the death toll from methane gas explosions in two coal mines has climbed to 23.

Mine inspector Iftikhar Ahmed said Sunday that five more bodies have been recovered from one of the mines, bringing the death toll from the blast the day before to 16. Another seven people died in a separate blast Saturday, which also wounded two people. Ahmed says rescue operations have been completed at both sites.

The mines are located near the southwestern city of Quetta, an area where such accidents are common because of poor enforcement of safety regulations. The explosions were not linked.

