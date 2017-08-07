Philippine police killed a mayor and much of his family. Was it a raid gone wrong, or a massacre?

Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog’s supporters have cleaned up most of the blood, but its smell still lingers, a pungent, metallic odor. His walls and ceiling are riddled with shrapnel. A framed photo of his children hangs on the stairway, shattered and askew.

It happened just after 2 a.m. July 30, as a rare power blackout cloaked the city in darkness.

Police raided Parojinog’s house in central Ozamiz, a city of 140,000 people on the Philippine island Mindanao. For at least 30 minutes, the neighborhood — a warren of low-slung homes beneath a tangle of telephone wires — convulsed with gunshots and explosions. By sunrise, as the chaos subsided, 15 people were dead, including Parojinog, 60; his wife Susan, 52; his brother, his sister, and several bodyguards.

The police claim they were serving a search warrant for drugs and weapons. Parojinog’s bodyguards attacked, and they returned fire.

The Parojinogs claim the police perpetrated a massacre.

“Everybody’s in shock,” said a close relative who, like many Parojinog supporters interviewed for this story, refused to give her name, citing fears that police would kill them. “All the people here in Ozamiz, they feel sad for him. All of them.”

The incident represents a new stage of President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, a brutal, often extralegal campaign that has left thousands dead. So far, most victims have been impoverished addicts and low-level runners who turned to drugs — primarily shabu, an inexpensive methamphetamine — to escape the grinding drudgery of urban life.

In March, National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa announced a new phase of the campaign. Police would now target the trade’s enablers — “big-time drug personalities and groups.” Parojinog was on the list.

"The Ozamiz incident is a grim warning that those who persist in the illegal drug trade will only reap what they have sowed,” Dela Rosa told reporters.

On Wednesday, Duterte stood in Manila by the police that conducted the raid. “I will answer for it,” he said. “I will say I ordered it.”

Parojinog is not the first Philippine mayor to fall victim to the campaign. In August, 2016, Duterte publicly linked more than 150 officials and policemen to illegal drugs. In October, police shot and killed Samsudin Dimaukom, a small-town mayor in the southern Philippines, at a checkpoint. In November, another small-town mayor, Rolando Espinosa of Albuera, Leyte, was shot dead in a jail cell. Both were on Duterte’s list.

But the killings July 30 — perhaps the bloodiest of the campaign — have gripped the nation, riling up senators and attracting wall-to-wall coverage in the local media.

“This is clearly an indication that the war against illegal drugs is going to continue in earnest,” said Richard Javad Heydarian, author of the forthcoming “Duterte’s Rise.” “I wouldn’t be surprised if the incident in Ozamiz is all about the national police saying, ‘Now we’re moving up the supply chain and targeting the big boys.’”

At least a half-dozen senators have publicly questioned the incident. Why did police serve a search warrant at 2 a.m.? If the mayor’s security detail fought back, why were no police seriously injured? Did 15 people really need to die?

Sen. Panfilo Lacson warned that the deaths “create the impression that search warrants are merely being used by the [Philippine National Police] to facilitate extrajudicial killing.” Sen. Leila De Lima, a prominent opposition figure, called the incident a “plain and simple extermination.” At least two senators have called for an investigation.

Jovie Espenido, Ozamiz City’s police chief, oversaw the department in Leyte when that city’s mayor was killed in November. He was transferred to Ozamiz City the following month.

“There were reports that Mayor Parojinog was involved in not only drugs, but also had been prosecuted by the government for involvement in robbery,” he said in an interview. “It's public knowledge in the city that they're armed.”

Espenido said police arrived at Parojinog’s house after 2 a.m. and quickly encountered gunfire. Two rounds hit a police vehicle, and one grazed an officer’s head. Officers then heard an explosion inside the house; when they entered, they found one of Parojinog’s security guards holding the pin of a grenade, his legs blown off at the knees.

Espenido shared photographs of contraband his force had ostensibly confiscated during the raid: so many handguns, shotguns and assault rifles, they couldn’t fit on one table.

Police also arrested Parojinog’s daugter, Vice Mayor Nova Princess Parojinog, and his son, Reynaldo "Dodo" Parojinog Jr.

“We have apprehended here 140 or 150 people [in Ozamiz] for involvement in illegal drugs,” Espenido said. “And we've tracked them to the vice mayor.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Parojinog’s friends, family and supporters gathered at his wake in a basketball court near his home. Five open caskets, each containing a heavily made-up Parojinog family member, were ringed with dozens of floral wreaths donated by city hall employees and local businesses — Mhars MC Medical, the 1st Valley Bank.

There, two relatives described a very different scene. They were far from the house when the raid occurred, held back by a police cordon. But they said a witness — Parojinog’s brother’s driver — survived, and they recounted his story.

Police roused the Parajinogs, then corralled them in the living room and made them lie on their stomachs, according to the driver. They walked out and threw a grenade into the room. The blast killed Parojinog’s sister Mona, 52, and one other person immediately. Then police returned and shot three survivors: Parojinog, his wife and his brother.

The driver smeared the mayor’s blood on his face and body so police would think he was dead, then crawled from the house once they’d left. The relatives would not give the driver’s name, and said he was in hiding.

“Now the family seeks justice, especially for the [mayor’s] sister and the brother — they were innocent, and not on the list,” said the other family member. “Why did law enforcement kill them all, and not investigate them? We're asking why. It's a big question mark.”

On Tuesday, Parojinog’s nephew died in the hospital, bringing the death toll to 16.

Parojinog’s employees accused the police of a coverup. “He had a lot of cameras — six of them,” said one. “Because he knew that something bad would happen to him.” Police confiscated all of them in the raid. When asked why Parojinog was afraid, the employee said: “because he was a politician.”