Once banned, the facial tattoo reappears as a cultural asset and political weapon in Taiwan

Sabal, 66, is an indigenous Taiwanese man who lives in the island’s steep mountains that his Truku tribe has always called home. The Truku people and those in at least two other tribes on the island of Taiwan once tattooed their faces, withstanding pain so intense they couldn’t open their mouths for days, to prove themselves worthy hunters or weavers who deserved to join other tribe members in the afterlife. Those not tattooed risked being expelled from the villages.