A curious soccer team, a flooded Thai cave and a perilous trek to safety

Thai divers began a rescue operation Sunday for 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been trapped in a flooded cave since late June. Crews will battle floodwaters, darkness and poor ventilation as they extract the team from deep within the Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex in northern Thailand. The high-risk search and rescue operation has drawn divers and volunteers from several countries and captivated people around the globe.
JUNE 23 | The team goes missing
After soccer practice, the boys and their coach explore the nearby Tham Luang Nang Non caves in Chiang Rai, near the Myanmar border. The lush forests of northern Thailand are home to hundreds of caves that attract visitors, but Tham Luang Nang Non is deeper and more dangerous than most, and especially treacherous during the rainy season.
JUNE 24 | Clues
Hand- and footprints found on dry ground give rescuers hope that the missing team reached an elevated path safe from the water, while abandoned shoes and bags suggest they then ventured farther into the cave complex.
JUNE 26 | Pumping water out
Rescuers led by a team of elite navy divers pump water out of the caves to create breathing space for divers as they venture deeper into the complex.
JUNE 28 | Punching a hole
Rescuers punch a hole into the side of a mountain in a desperate attempt to drain rising water from the cave. But the effort appears unsuccessful and the situation remains dire, with no guarantee that the water will soon recede. The boys have been missing for five days.
JULY 1 | Spiritual help
As the operation moves into its second week with no sign of the boys, a crowd of monks and holy people outside the cave grows as many look for spiritual guidance. “It feels as if we are all in water and we need something to hang onto,” says a novice Buddhist nun who came from Bangkok, more than 450 miles away, to pray for the missing team and for the rain to stop.
JULY 2 | Alive!
A pair of British divers find the boys and their coach alive, still wearing their soccer uniforms and very hungry. The dramatic discovery brings cries of relief from relatives who had gathered at the mouth of the cave. The moment is captured on video and posted on the Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page. The youths appear alert and seem anxious to see daylight again. But their ordeal is not over.
JULY 3 | Diving lessons
Thai officials say the boys and their coach will probably have to swim underwater through the dark cave complex, an hours-long dive through murky waters and narrow passageways. A rotating team of Thai Navy SEALs is stationed with the group and begins teaching them the basics of diving.
JULY 4 | A rope will guide them
The boys practice wearing scuba masks and breathing, the first step in their journey to daylight. None of the boys has experience with diving equipment, and only some are believed to know how to swim. But a rope is being installed along the route to guide the evacuation.
JULY 5 | A rescuer dies
A Thai navy diver dies during a mission in which he was placing oxygen canisters along the path rescuers use to reach the team. Saman Gunan, a former Thai SEAL, passed out underwater and efforts to resuscitate him failed. His death underscores the danger of extracting the boys and their coach. But with heavy rain approaching, pressure mounts for a rescue before water levels rise again.
JULY 6 | Growing fears
Rain forecast for northern Thailand threatens to refill the caves with water, and alternative ways to bring the group out — through an opening in the mountainside above, or by drilling into the rock face — are not bearing fruit. The boys are being fortified with high-protein gels and foil warming blankets.
JULY 8 | The rescue effort begins
The boys begin their perilous swim to safety as they race to beat an oncoming storm. The boys will be brought out one by one along a path that rescue teams have lined with spare oxygen tanks and lights.
