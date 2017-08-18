Details emerge about Barcelona attack victims, including California man

Jared Tucker was celebrating his honeymoon with his wife in Barcelona, Spain, when tragedy struck.

The 43-year-old man from Lafayette, Calif., had been walking with his wife, Heidi Nunes-Tucker, when a decision to use the restroom changed everything.

A few moments later, he was killed when a terrorist drove a car into a crowd, his brother-in-law Kalani Kalanui told ABC 7 TV news.

“All hell broke loose,” Kalanui said. “Heidi was swept up in the terrified crowd and she lost sight of Jared,” he said.

Tucker’s family confirmed to local media Friday that he was among the 13 killed during the Barcelona terror attack.

The couple had been vacationing throughout Europe for two weeks. His family fondly remembered him as a man who was loved by everyone, according to ABC 7.

He’s among a diverse group of people killed Thursday. Many of the victims hailed from different parts of the world, including Belgium, Italy and Germany.

https://twitter.com/lrbrinkley/status/898596933110857728

Francisco Lopez Rodriguez, Spain

Lopez, 60, was walking on the pedestrian mall when the van struck him, immediately killing him, according to his niece Raquel Baron Lopez on Twitter. She had reported earlier that he was missing.

https://twitter.com/rachelbaron1976/status/898357944366116864

Luca Russo, Italy

Russo, 25, was pursuing an engineering degree and was with his girlfriend at the time of the attack, according to local media.

Flags will be flown at half-mast in Italy to mourn Russo’s death, Luca Zaia, the president of Veneto, Italy, wrote on Facebook. “Veneto loses another of his children,” Zaia said. “A moment of serenity and carefree has turned into death.”

https://twitter.com/DomenicFazioli/status/898532671566954497

Elke Vanbockrijck, Belgium

Vanbockrijck was a mother of two young sons aged 10 and 14, according to the KFC Heur Tongeren football team, a club where her kids played.

The team remembered Vanbockrijck as a caring mother and wife who came to the football club often with her sons. “Our deepest sympathies go out to her two little boys, her husband, family and loved ones,” the team said in a statement on Facebook.