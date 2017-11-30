Trump's anti-Muslim retweets spark angry response in British Parliament

A furor over President Trump’s retweeting of a British anti-Muslim group’s videos deepened Thursday, with Britain’s ambassador to the United States saying he had expressed displeasure to the White House over the episode, and British parliamentarians venting outrage.

The extraordinary public show of tension between two close allies began Wednesday when Trump shared incendiary videos posted by Britain First, a far-right group, prompting a sustained outcry in the United Kingdom and a more muted one from the president’s critics in the United States.

The U.K.’s ambassador to Washington, Kim Darroch, said Thursday on Twitter that Britons “overwhelmingly reject the prejudiced rhetoric of the far right,” and he defended British Muslims as “peaceful and law-abiding citizens.”

Darroch said he had raised his concerns with the White House on Wednesday, even as White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president was rightly airing concerns about national security issues, whether or not the videos were authentic.

The video-sharing controversy also produced unusual direct criticism exchanged by Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May. On Thursday, on a trip to Amman, Jordan, May told reporters that “retweeting Britain First was the wrong thing to do.”

“The fact that we work together does not mean that we’re afraid to say when we think the United States have got it wrong,” she said.

May, whose initial criticism of Trump’s online sharing was made through a spokesman on Wednesday, was the target of an online slap Wednesday evening by the president — although he initially directed his tweet to the wrong Theresa May.

In a Twitter statement marked by his customary eccentric capitalization, Trump called on the British leader to direct her attention to "the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom," not at him.

May has already come under strong pressure to call off Trump’s state visit, the date for which has not been set. Downing Street said Wednesday the visit was still on, but lawmakers joined in a new chorus of calls on Thursday for the U.S. leader to be disinvited.

On the floor of the House of Commons, lawmakers from often-clashing political factions were uniform in their condemnation of Trump’s retweets. The head of a major parliamentary committee, Yvette Cooper, called on Trump to take the retweets down.

Even some British supporters of Trump have expressed unease over his seemingly open support for a group regarded as being on the far margins of British political discourse. Right-wing ex-politician and broadcaster Nigel Farage, who campaigned for Trump, said he considered the videos in “bad taste” and that Trump had showed “poor judgment” in retweeting them.

CAPTION Star anchor Matt Lauer was fired from NBC's "Today" show after sexual harassment allegations. Minnesota Public Radio fired Garrison Keillor over allegations of improper behavior. Senate Republicans pushed their tax plan past another hurdle, opening debate on the measure. Trump's tweets drew condemnation in the U.S. and among allies abroad. Star anchor Matt Lauer was fired from NBC's "Today" show after sexual harassment allegations. Minnesota Public Radio fired Garrison Keillor over allegations of improper behavior. Senate Republicans pushed their tax plan past another hurdle, opening debate on the measure. Trump's tweets drew condemnation in the U.S. and among allies abroad. CAPTION Star anchor Matt Lauer was fired from NBC's "Today" show after sexual harassment allegations. Minnesota Public Radio fired Garrison Keillor over allegations of improper behavior. Senate Republicans pushed their tax plan past another hurdle, opening debate on the measure. Trump's tweets drew condemnation in the U.S. and among allies abroad. Star anchor Matt Lauer was fired from NBC's "Today" show after sexual harassment allegations. Minnesota Public Radio fired Garrison Keillor over allegations of improper behavior. Senate Republicans pushed their tax plan past another hurdle, opening debate on the measure. Trump's tweets drew condemnation in the U.S. and among allies abroad. CAPTION Matt Lauer was fired from his post at NBC’s “Today” on Wednesday after the company said it received a complaint about the co-anchor concerning “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” Matt Lauer was fired from his post at NBC’s “Today” on Wednesday after the company said it received a complaint about the co-anchor concerning “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” CAPTION Nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday. A federal judge sided with President Trump in a dispute over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The accused mastermind of the 2012 Benghazi attacks was convicted of terrorism-related charges. North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile for the first time since September. Nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday. A federal judge sided with President Trump in a dispute over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The accused mastermind of the 2012 Benghazi attacks was convicted of terrorism-related charges. North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile for the first time since September. CAPTION Meghan Markle has been an actress, a blogger and a humanitarian, and now is engaged to Prince Harry. Mick Mulvaney moved swiftly to take control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Sexual harassment allegations continue to roil the California political landscape. This is where the Grammys are born. Meghan Markle has been an actress, a blogger and a humanitarian, and now is engaged to Prince Harry. Mick Mulvaney moved swiftly to take control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Sexual harassment allegations continue to roil the California political landscape. This is where the Grammys are born. CAPTION The largest residential building boom in Latin American history has become a social and financial catastrophe for millions of Mexicans who bought homes in troubled developments, while some investors and construction executives reaped enormous profits. (Video by Jessica Q. Chen / Los Angeles Times) The largest residential building boom in Latin American history has become a social and financial catastrophe for millions of Mexicans who bought homes in troubled developments, while some investors and construction executives reaped enormous profits. (Video by Jessica Q. Chen / Los Angeles Times)

laura.king@latimes.com

Follow @LauraKingLAT