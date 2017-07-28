Charlie Gard, child at center of court battle over his end-of-life treatment, has died in London

Charlie Gard, the terminally ill British infant whose fight for life captured the world's attention, has died.

The boy's parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, made the announcement Friday, according to British media reports.

The 11-month-old was the subject of a long, emotional and protracted legal battle which only ended this week when his parents abandoned their bid to have him sent to the US for experimental treatment which they hoped could save his life.

They said time had run out for Charlie and his condition had deteriorated too much for the treatment to be effective.

The couple hoped to take him home to die but a High Court judge said he had to go to a hospice where he could receive expert medical and palliative care, and his life support could be withdrawn.