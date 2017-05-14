Germany's Angela Merkel racks up another come-from-behind victory

Voters in Germany gave Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative party its third straight regional election victory in less than two months with a thumping upset win Sunday over the ruling Social Democrats in the country’s most populous state.

The conservatives’ improbable come-from-behind triumph in heavily industrial North Rhine-Westphalia, long a bastion for the Social Democratic party and home to nearly a quarter of Germany’s voters, gave the chancellor a powerful gust of tailwind just four months before the federal election on Sept. 24.

Palpable frustration over worsening traffic congestion and crime that has plagued the crowded northwestern state, which borders the Netherlands and Belgium, were the decisive factors behind the Social Democrats’ sudden demise after the party had ruled there for 46 of the last 51 years.

Sascha Schuermann / AFP/Getty Images Hannelore Kraft, top candidate of the Social Democratic party for regional elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, speaks during an election gathering on May 14, 2017, in Duesseldorf, Germany, Hannelore Kraft, top candidate of the Social Democratic party for regional elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, speaks during an election gathering on May 14, 2017, in Duesseldorf, Germany, (Sascha Schuermann / AFP/Getty Images)

Within minutes of the polls closing, the state’s governor resigned, saying she took “personal responsibility for the defeat.”

"I did the best I could," said Gov. Hannelore Kraft.

The election in North Rhine-Westphalia came just three months after national opinion polls showed the Social Democrats and their charismatic new leader, Martin Schulz, pulling ahead of Merkel’s conservative Christian Democratic Union for the first time in 11 years.

Exit polls broadcast just after polls closed at 6 p.m. showed the Christian Democrats winning 34.5% of the vote, up from 26% in the last election in 2012.

The exit polls showed the ruling center-left coalition of the Social Democrats and Greens taking a clobbering, with the two parties getting 30.5% and 6%, respectively, down sharply from five years ago. The Christian Democrats will most likely try to form a government with the pro-business Free Democrats, which won 12%, or with the defeated Social Democrats as junior partners.

Sascha Schuermann / Getty Images German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to supporters while campaigning for her Christian Democratic Union in Haltern am See, Germany, on May 10, 2017. German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to supporters while campaigning for her Christian Democratic Union in Haltern am See, Germany, on May 10, 2017. (Sascha Schuermann / Getty Images)

Merkel’s party scored a similar upset win over a Social Democrats-Greens coalition in the rural northern state of Schleswig-Holstein on May 7 after pulling off an unexpectedly strong win in the small state of Saarland, on the French border, on March 26. The March victory prompted President Trump to place a congratulatory call to Merkel just nine days after they had talked about the state elections at the White House.

Nearly 18 million people live in North Rhine-Westphalia, home to four of the country’s nine largest cities, including Cologne and Dusseldorf, as well as to 10 million cars. The number of cars has jumped by more than 1 million since 2011, though the population has remained steady and the number of construction sites has risen dramatically.

A German motorist association went to the trouble of tallying the total number of recorded traffic jams in the last year — 218,000, an increase of 20% from 2015. That’s an average of about 600 notable jams in the state every day in 2016. The total mileage of traffic backed up in North Rhine-Westphalia last year stretched to 242,500 miles, or more than double the 100,625 miles recorded in 2012.

ALSO

Amid tight security, Emmanuel Macron becomes youngest French president, vows to fight terrorism

Hospitals in Britain struggle to restore their computer systems in wake of cyberattack

German army officer posed for months as a Syrian refugee and planned an attack, prosecutors say

Kirschbaum is a special correspondent.