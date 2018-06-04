A surge in neo-Nazi attacks terrifies refugees in Greece

Matthaiopoulos Artemios, a former member of parliament for Golden Dawn and a spokesman for the party, said in a phone interview that “there is no evidence that any member or supporter of Golden Dawn has used violence against an immigrant.” He described Golden Dawn as a “patriotic organization” and said the party is “100% against violence.” He added that it is immigrants who are violent, and the “the Greek people should be able to use any means to protect themselves when threatened.”