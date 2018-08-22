When Pope Francis lands in Ireland, he'll confront the legacy of the Catholic Church's sex abuse scandal

Francis will visit Ireland for the World Meeting of Families, a Catholic Church conference and festival held every three years. However the fallout from the sex abuse revelations in Pennsylvania has prompted American Cardinals Donald Wuerl and Sean O’Malley to cancel their visits to Ireland this week. Wuerl, the archbishop of Washington, was formerly a bishop in Pittsburgh and has come under intense criticism for his handling of sexual abuse cases. He was to have been the keynote speaker at the conference.