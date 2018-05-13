Paris attacker was born in Chechnya, had no police record

French officials say the Russian-born man who attacked five people in central Paris with a knife had no police record and didn't know his victims.
Interior Ministry spokesman Frederic de Lanouvelle told The Associated Press on Sunday that the man was born in the Russian republic of Chechnya in 1997 and did not have any previous convictions or arrests. He said the attacker had no link to his victims.
But a judicial official said the man had been on a nationwide database of thousands of people suspected of links to radicalism.
The Islamic State group claimed he was one of their fighters.
A police official said the assailant didn't have identity documents with him during Saturday's attack but was identified thanks to DNA. His parents were under questioning Sunday.
The assailant was killed after stabbing a 29-year-old man to death and injuring two women and two men. Their lives were out of danger Sunday.
The majority-Muslim Russian republic of Chechnya has long grappled with extremism. The Russian Embassy in France wouldn't comment Sunday.